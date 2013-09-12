Cricket-Kirsten joins Hobart Hurricanes as head coach
MELBOURNE, April 3 South African World Cup winning coach Gary Kirsten has joined Australia's Hobart Hurricanes on a two-year deal, the Big Bash League (BBL) side said on Monday.
COLOMBO, Sept 12 Sri Lanka head coach Graham Ford has told Sri Lanka Cricket not to renew his contract when it expires at the end of January.
"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that Mr. Graham Ford has intimated that he would like to be released from his duties at the end of his contract due to his family commitments," Sri Lanka Cricket said in as statement on Thursday.
Ford was appointed head coach for two years after Geoff Marsh was sacked in January 2012.
Sri Lanka's series against Pakistan in neutral UAE in December will be Ford's last assignment unless the South African coach can be convinced to carry on.
Sri Lanka will play three tests, five one-dayers and two Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan.
Ford, who has been linked to the vacant coaching position with English county side Surrey, guided Sri Lanka to the final of the Twenty20 World Cup and to a test series victory against Pakistan. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, April 3 Former England opener Michael Carberry enjoyed a fairytale return to first class cricket following his battle with cancer, scoring a century for county side Hampshire in their pre-season fixture against Cardiff MCCU in Southampton.
COLOMBO, April 1 Seamer Nuwan Kulasekara picked up four wickets to help Sri Lanka register a comfortable 70-run win in the third and final one-day international against Bangladesh on Saturday and level the series at 1-1.