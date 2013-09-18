COLOMBO, Sept 18 Sri Lanka head coach Graham Ford has confirmed he will leave his post when his contract expires in January, despite being pressed to reconsider by the island nation's cricket authorities.

"The national coach has indicated...his unavailability to continue after his contract expires in January 2014," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

"Ford has taken this decision consequent to the discussions he had with his family on the options given by SLC."

South African Ford, who was appointed when Australian coach Geoff Marsh was sacked in January 2012, had told Sri Lanka last week that he did not want to renew his contract because of family commitments but officials asked him to reconsider.

His final series with Sri Lanka will be against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in December, when they play three tests, five one-dayers and two Twenty20 games.

Ford, who has been linked to the vacant coaching position at English county side Surrey, led Sri Lanka to the final of the Twenty20 World Cup and a test series victory against Pakistan. (Editing by Clare Fallon)