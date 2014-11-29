(Adds more quotes)

LONDON Nov 29 Former England captains Kevin Pietersen and Ian Botham led the calls for Alastair Cook to be replaced as one-day skipper after a humiliating eight-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Botham described England's performance as "flat and tedious" and Pietersen, who was axed by England this year following their Ashes series whitewash in Australia, called for Cook to quit.

"Dear Alastair, if you care about England's chances this winter, please resign," the controversial batsman Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

Sri Lanka easily chased down England's paltry 185 in the second match of the series, reaching their target with more than 10 overs to spare.

Cook, who has averaged less than 30 in 14 one-dayers in 2014, managed a meagre 22 runs and offered little attacking intent in the field.

"People are entitled to their view," Cook told reporters. "That's the nature of the beast when you're on the outside.

"People believe what they want to believe. In our dressing-room, we've got to stay strong as a group.

"We're the guys who have the honour of playing for England at this moment in time, and we have guys who have the opportunity to turn it round - not other people outside."

URGENT ACTION

England's seventh loss in their last eight one-day games prompted Botham to call for urgent action ahead of next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"England do need to make changes and they've got to make them quickly," the former all-rounder told Sky Sports.

"Personally, I would bring in Alex Hales at the top of the order with Moeen Ali - so that means that the captain has to step down.

"I would make (Eoin) Morgan captain because I think that's just what he needs - I think he thinks a bit more out of the box.

"We are saying that the players that are here have a chance to prove their worth for the World Cup. But from what we've seen so far, if we are not careful, we won't make the latter stages of the World Cup.

"We need to liven it up and freshen it up. The whole thing looked very flat and very tedious out there today."

England trail the seven-match series 2-0 ahead of the third game on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)