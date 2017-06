DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 28 Bad weather has delayed the start of the third day's play in the second test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Wednesday. Rain left the outfield wet and the umpires decided to have an inspection at 1030 local (0830 GMT), half-an-hour after the scheduled start of play. Sri Lanka will resume on seven for one in their second innings, leading by 177 runs. South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0. (Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by Peter Rutherford)