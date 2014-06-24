Nadal joins Murray in Barcelona semi-finals
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.
LEEDS England Rain interrupted play on the fifth morning of the second and final test as England, chasing an unlikely 350 to win, reached 83 for five in their second innings against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Tuesday.
Resuming on 57-5, a limpet-like Joe Root (nine) and Moeen Ali (22) safely negotiated the first hour's play, adding 26 watchful runs without offering any chances of note.
Sri Lanka need five wickets to complete their firsttest series win in England after holding on for a battling draw in last week's first test at Lord's.
(Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by John O'Brien)
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.