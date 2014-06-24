Former News International executive Rebekah Brooks arrives at the Old Bailey courthouse in London June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LEEDS England Rain interrupted play on the fifth morning of the second and final test as England, chasing an unlikely 350 to win, reached 83 for five in their second innings against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Tuesday.

Resuming on 57-5, a limpet-like Joe Root (nine) and Moeen Ali (22) safely negotiated the first hour's play, adding 26 watchful runs without offering any chances of note.

Sri Lanka need five wickets to complete their firsttest series win in England after holding on for a battling draw in last week's first test at Lord's.

