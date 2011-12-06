COLOMBO Dec 6 Sri Lanka's contracted cricketers
will receive 65 percent of their unpaid fees within the next
three days when their ruling body receives $2 million from the
International Cricket Council for hosting the 2011 World Cup,
the country's sports minister said on Tuesday.
"We will be able to complete the full payment by January,"
Mahindanda Altuthgamage told Indian ocean island nations
parliament.
Sri Lanka's players have not been paid their salaries since
the World Cup ended in April.
Sri Lanka Cricket has run into debt of 3.7 billion Sri Lanka
rupees since financing the building of three international
cricket stadiums in Hambantota, Pallakele and Colombo to host 12
World Cup matches.
The ruling body has been unable to pay its cricketers or two
hundred other employees their salaries.
The sports minister submitted a cabinet paper requesting one
billion Sri Lanka rupees to bail out Sri Lanka Cricket but the
treasury said it could not release that amount of money.
The government has called for elections on Jan. 3. Sri Lanka
Cricket has for the past seven years been administered by
government appointed interim committees.
The Sri Lanka cricket team have lost their three test series
since the World Cup by 1-0 margins, to England, Australia and
Pakistan.
The team left for South Africa on Monday for a three-test
series and five one-day internationals.
