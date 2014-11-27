COLOMBO Nov 27 Sri Lanka cricketers Tillakaratne Dilshan and Thisara Perera have been fined and reprimanded for disciplinary breaches during the first one-day international against England, the International Cricket Council said on Thursday.

While former captain Dilshan will lose 25 percent of his match fee for excessive appealing, all-rounder Perera was docked 20 percent for bringing the game into disrepute.

A disciplinary hearing was not required as both cricketers admitted the charges and accepted the sanctions, the ICC said in a statement.

The hosts won the first of the seven-match ODI series by 25 runs in Colombo on Wednesday. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)