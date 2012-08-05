Aug 5 Sri Lanka have been fined for their slow over-rate during their 20-run defeat in the fifth one-day international against India at Pallekele, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

Angelo Mathews, who captained the hosts in the absence of regular skipper Mahela Jayawardene, and his team mates were an over short in Saturday's match, the ICC said in a statement.

"Mathews was fined 20 per cent of his match fee while his players received 10 per cent fines," the statement said.

"If Mathews is found guilty of one more minor over-rate offence in ODIs over the next 12 months, he will receive a one-match suspension as per the provisions of the ICC Code of Conduct."

Sri Lanka lost the five-match series 4-1 and the teams will play a one-off twenty20 international at the same venue on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)