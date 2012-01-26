(Adds quotes, details)
* Ford given two-year contract
* Starts with one-day series against Australia
COLOMBO, Jan 26 Sri Lanka have sacked
coach Geoff Marsh and appointed South African Graham Ford on a
two-year contract, a Sri Lanka cricket official said on
Thursday.
"Ford has signed a two-year contract and his first
assignment is to take the team to Australia for the Commonwealth
Bank one-day series," the official told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
Ford is the third coach Sri Lanka have employed since Trevor
Bayliss quit after leading them to the 50-over World Cup final
last year.
Ford, 51, resigned early last week as head coach of the
Durban-based franchise Dolphins stating he wanted to "follow my
dreams of involvement at an international level".
He was South African coach from 1999 to 2001 before moving
to English county Kent as director of cricket in 2004. In 2006
he returned to South Africa to take charge of the Dolphins.
Marsh, a former Australian opener and coach, signed a
two-year deal to coach Sri Lanka in September but oversaw just
two tours against Pakistan and South Africa which both ended in
defeat.
"Marsh had a meeting with Sri Lanka Cricket officials and
was told that his services were no longer required. Sri Lanka
Cricket thanked Marsh for his services," the official said.
The decision to change coaches follows the switch of captain
earlier this week when Mahela Jayawardene was appointed after
Tillakaratne Dilshan resigned.
The newly elected cricket board have also replaced manager
Anura Tennekoon with Charith Senanayake for the Australian tour.
(Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more cricket stories