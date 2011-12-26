(Updates with quotes)

* Samaraweera and Chandimal guide Sri Lanka out of danger

* Jayawardene first Sri Lanka to score 10,000 runs

* South African de Lange grabs four wickets on debut

By Ken Borland

DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 26 - Thilan Samaraweera and Dinesh Chandimal steered Sri Lanka out of trouble while Mahela Jayawardene joined the 10,000-run club on the first day of the second test against South Africa on Monday.

Sri Lanka had elected to bat first under clear blue skies on a brown-coloured pitch and the move appeared to have backfired as they stumbled to 162 for five.

But Samaraweera and debutant Chandimal constructed an impressive 111-run sixth-wicket partnership to lift Sri Lanka out of danger and they ended the day on 289 for seven.

The 22-year-old Chandimal scored 58 off 86 balls, with seven fours, before he reached out to try and cut a wide delivery from Morne Morkel, but edged the ball to wicketkeeper Mark Boucher.

Samaraweera, who played with the straightest of bats and great application, was unbeaten on 86.

Fast bowler Marchant de Lange enjoyed a memorable debut after stepping in as a last-minute replacement for Vernon Philander, who was ruled out with a left knee strain.

De Lange grabbed four wickets, including the prized scalp of Kumar Sangakkara for a duck, after troubling the batsmen with his sharp pace and steep bounce off a short run-up.

The 21-year-old finished with four for 60 from 16.3 overs after dismissing Thisara Perera (12) with what turned out to be the final delivery of the day.

"Marchant did well, he was on the button from ball one. The injury to Vernon was unfortunate but that opened the door for someone else. The opportunity was there for Marchant and he took it. It's nice to have another 145km/h bowler around," all-rounder Jacques Kallis told a news conference.

Imran Tahir was the unluckiest of the bowlers, finishing with one for 87 in 28 overs.

The Pakistan-born leg-spinner had Chandimal dropped on 25 by a leaping De Lange and should have claimed the wicket of Samaraweera on 50 with a caught and bowled effort but the umpire called a no-ball. Television replays showed he had delivered a legitimate delivery.

FIRST SRI LANKAN

Jayawardene became the first Sri Lankan, and the ninth batsman overall, to notch up 10,000 test runs.

He reached the landmark with a single off the ninth delivery he faced, pushing fast bowler Dale Steyn square on the off-side.

The former captain scored 31 in his 127th test before he fell in the second over after lunch having mis-judged a Morkel delivery which nipped back and dislodged his bails.

De Lange was introduced to the attack after just six overs and he made an instant impact with figures of two for five from his first four overs.

He struck with the final ball of his second over when opener Tharanga Paranavitana chased a delivery outside off stump and edged a catch to Boucher to fall for 12.

Sangakkara is rated as the world's best batsman on the International Cricket Council's official test rankings but his reputation counted for little as he was caught behind off the second ball of De Lange's following over.

The elegant left-hander attempted to fend off an excellent delivery just outside off stump but instead edged another catch to Boucher as the tourists slipped to 47 for two.

The tall Easterns Titans bowler struck again after lunch when he took a good reflex catch off his own bowling to remove Angelo Mathews for 30 and end a promising fifth-wicket stand of 45 with Samaraweera.

Samaraweera, who batted for four-and-a-half hours and faced 218 balls, showed the most application and technical skill of the Sri Lankans. The 35-year-old collected 10 fours.

Captain and opening batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan survived several rash shots but made it to 47 off 69 balls before swinging a low full toss from Tahir straight to Morkel at long-leg.

Despite the stuttering performance, Sri Lankan coach Geoff Marsh was pleased that his team had breached the 200-run mark as they were dismissed for just 180 and 150 in the first test.

"We kept being all out for less than 200 in our first innings, it happened against Australia, Pakistan and here," Marsh said.

"It was something we had to address, the batsmen had to work on their technique, how they approached their innings and their thinking out in the middle. They all have very good records, so we should be getting 300 plus.

"One guy went on to get a big score today and we're around 300, which is where we have to be to be competitive. It was a bit of a breakthrough today." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)