CENTURION, South Africa Dec 16 A top-class
spell of seam bowling by Thisara Perera allowed Sri Lanka to
restore a semblance of parity as South Africa reached 168 for
four at lunch on the second day of the first test on Friday.
South Africa, replying to Sri Lanka's first innings of 180,
resumed on 90 for one but made a poor start to the day when
nightwatchman Dale Steyn was run out for a duck in the second
over of the morning.
Steyn fended a lifting delivery from left-arm paceman
Chanaka Welegedara away on the leg-side and there was confusion
between him and Jacques Rudolph, allowing Rangana Herath at
mid-wicket to score a direct hit on the stumps.
Rudolph and Hashim Amla (18) added 35 for the third wicket
but the Sri Lankan bowlers kept plugging away and Perera reaped
the reward.
Bowling a consistent line and length outside off stump,
Perera found the edge of Amla's bat and Angelo Mathews took a
fine diving catch at third slip.
Opening batsman Rudolph, battling the pain of a dislocated
little finger on his left hand, showed tremendous determination
in a 228-minute vigil at the crease but Perera ended his
resistance on 44, nipping away a delivery that found the edge
and travelled low to Tharanga Paranavitana at first slip.
Jacques Kallis was on 28 not out at the break, with AB de
Villiers on 10, but his stay was not without incident.
He ducked into a bouncer from fast bowler Dilhara Fernando
and was struck a disorientating blow on the earpiece of his
helmet. Kallis received treatment for seven minutes before
resuming his innings on 25 and was lucky as he prodded at the
first delivery of Fernando's next over and edged a catch which
diving wicketkeeper Kaushal Silva should have taken.
Perera went into lunch with figures of two for 63, while
Fernando had one for 47 in 15 probing overs.
