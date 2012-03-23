COLOMBO, March 23 Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo
Mathews failed a fitness test on Friday and was left out of the
14-member squad picked for the first cricket test against
England in Galle starting on Monday.
Mathews missed the Asia Cup because of a calf muscle injury
and selectors picked middle-order batsman Chamara Silva to make
up the squad.
"I don't think we can use Mathews as an all-rounder in the
future," said chief selector Ashantha de Mel. "Mathews has some
problem with his legs and it is very unlikely he will bowl much.
We have to look at him purely as a batsman."
Silva scored a magnificent 163 off 180 balls for a Sri Lanka
Cricket President's XI in a three-day warm-up match against
England which ended on Thursday.
He has been in prolific form during the home first-class
season and was the only batsman to top 1,000 runs.
Silva played the last of his 11 Tests for Sri Lanka in April
2008 against West Indies in Port of Spain and since then has
been a regular player in the one-day side.
In Mathews's absence, Thilan Samaraweera has been named
vice-captain to Mahela Jayawardene.
De Mel said Tharanga Paranavitana and Lahiru Thirimanne
would have to fight for a place as partner to Tillakaratne
Dilshan in the opening pair.
Either Suranga Lakmal or Dhammika Prasad was expected to
partner Chanaka Welegedara as a fast bowler while the number
seven spot would be between regular wicket-keeper Prasanna
Jayawardene and Dinesh Chandimal who had not kept wicket for
some time, De Mel said.
England and Sri Lanka will play a two-test series with the
second test scheduled to start in Colombo on April 3.
Sri Lanka squad for the first test:
Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Thilan Samaraweera,
Tillakaratne Dilshan, Tharanga Paranavitana, Lahiru Thirimanne,
Kumar Sangakkara, Chamara Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Prasanna
Jayawardene, Suranga Lakmal, Dhammika Prasad, Chanaka
Welegedara, Suraj Randiv, Rangana Herath.
