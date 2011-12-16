By Ken Borland
| CENTURION, South Africa
CENTURION, South Africa Dec 16 AB de
Villiers fell one short of a 13th test century on Friday after
helping South Africa into a commanding position on the second
day of the first test against Sri Lanka at Centurion.
De Villiers scored 99 as South Africa, replying to Sri
Lanka's first innings of 180, amassed 389 for nine for a lead of
209 runs.
The 27-year-old drove seamer Thisara Perera straight down
the ground for four to go to 99. But, much to his annoyance, he
cut the next delivery, which was short and wide, low to backward
point where substitute Dimuth Karunaratne dived forward to take
the catch.
"I was hoping the umpires would go upstairs on the catch,
but when Rod Tucker asked me if I wanted to refer it, I said
'no, just ask the fielder'," De Villiers told reporters.
"I back the fielder, if he says he's caught it then that's
fine with me.
"It was a poor shot I played, it should have been in the gap
but I didn't do that and that's the end of the story."
Sri Lanka batting coach Marvan Atapattu praised the
batsman's gesture.
"You don't see that very often, especially in the 90s, it
was a nice gesture," he said. "The fielder was pretty sure it
was a clean catch. I, myself, looking from the outside, was not
that sure. Personally, I wouldn't have done what AB did, to be
very honest."
De Villiers showed great determination and concentration in
his 135-ball innings that was studded with fine strokeplay and
contained 12 fours.
Ashwell Prince and Mark Boucher, both under pressure to keep
their places in the team, were also able to rise to the occasion
as South Africa's lower order more than doubled the score after
they had been struggling on 173 for five.
Prince scored 39 before he edged medium-pacer Angelo Mathews
to wicketkeeper Kaushal Silva, but the left-hander could
consider himself fortunate to have survived two dropped catches.
He was was dropped by Perera, diving forward in the gully, off
Dilhara Fernando on 23, and by Silva off left-arm spinner
Rangana Herath when he had 26.
Boucher finished the day on 49 not out, helping himself to
six fours in a confident innings that has eased the pressure on
the veteran wicketkeeper/batsman.
Last man Imran Tahir batted with cavalier disdain for the
bowlers and stayed with Boucher for the last 38 minutes before
stumps, making his highest test score of 24 not out as they put
on 39 for the 10th wicket, extending the lead past 200.
Sri Lanka's attack had bowled with perseverance but little
penetration as they failed to obtain the same assistance from
the pitch as the South African bowlers. Perera was the most
successful bowler with three for 114 from 24 overs.
HANDY LEAD
De Villiers and Prince combined in a sixth-wicket stand of
97 to take South Africa into a handy lead.
The pair rescued the innings against a probing Sri Lankan
attack which had reduced South Africa to 173 for five shortly
after lunch.
Left-arm paceman Chanaka Welegedara removed Jacques Kallis
for 31 in the fourth over after lunch, his first from the
Hennops River End. South Africa's leading run-scorer drove at a
delivery that pitched on off stump and was moving further away
from him to edge a tumbling catch to Mathews at third slip.
De Villiers took no risks, pushing singles through the off
side but punishing any poor deliveries on the leg side.
Prince was off to a quick, if streaky, start, collecting
four fours, all of them to the third man boundary, off 98 balls.
A top-class spell of seam bowling by Perera had earlier
allowed Sri Lanka to restore a semblance of parity as South
Africa reached 168 for four at lunch.
South Africa resumed on 90 for one and made a poor start to
the day when nightwatchman Dale Steyn was run out for a duck in
the second over of the morning.
Steyn fended a lifting delivery from Welegedara to the
leg-side and there was confusion between him and Jacques
Rudolph, allowing Rangana Herath at mid-wicket to score a direct
hit on the stumps.
Rudolph and Hashim Amla (18) added 35 for the third wicket,
but the Sri Lankan bowlers kept plugging away and Perera reaped
the reward.
Bowling a consistent line and length outside off stump,
Perera found the edge of Amla's bat and Mathews took a fine
diving catch at third slip.
Opening batsman Rudolph, battling the pain of a dislocated
little finger on his left hand, showed tremendous determination
in a 228-minute vigil at the crease, but Perera ended his
resistance on 44, nipping away a delivery that found the edge
and travelled low to Tharanga Paranavitana at first slip.
Kallis's 56-ball stay was not without incident.
He ducked into a bouncer from fast bowler Fernando and was
struck a disorientating blow on the earpiece of his helmet.
Kallis received treatment for seven minutes before resuming his
innings on 25 and was lucky as he prodded at the first delivery
of Fernando's next over and edged a catch which diving
wicketkeeper Silva should have taken.
(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news line below:
for all sports stories