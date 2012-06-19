COLOMBO, June 19 All-rounders Thisara Perera and
Jeevan Mendis and fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara were included in
Sri Lanka's 15-man squad on Tuesday for this week's first test
against Pakistan in Galle.
Perera was named man of the series in the five-match one-day
encounter against Pakistan that was won 3-1 by Sri Lanka on
Monday. Leg-spinner Mendis is the only uncapped test player in
the squad.
"We brought in Kulasekara and Perera because of injuries to
our fast bowlers," said chairman of selectors Ashantha de Mel.
Among the pacemen nursing knocks is Dilhara Fernando who
hurt his shoulder during practice.
"We have brought Mendis into the squad because he looks a
wicket-taking bowler as he showed during the fifth one-dayer on
Monday," said De Mel.
Mendis, who took two for 30 in the final one-dayer, is
unlikely to play in the first test as he is behind left-armer
Rangana Herath and off-break bowler Suraj Randiv in the pecking
order and Sri Lanka may only play one spinner.
"With the weather looking uncertain there is a likelihood we
may go with an additional seamer because Tillakarane Dilshan can
also bowl off-breaks," added De Mel.
Tharanga Paranavitana returns to open the batting with
Dilshan at the expense of Lahiru Thirimanne.
The test starting on Friday is the first in a three-match
series.
Sri Lanka first test squad: Mahela Jayawardene (captain),
Angelo Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Tharanga Paranavitana,
Kumar Sangakkara, Thilan Samaraweera, Dinesh Chandimal, Prasanna
Jayawardene, Chanaka Welegedara, Suraj Randiv, Rangana Herath,
Nuwan Kulasekera, Nuwan Pradeep, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)