- DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Uncapped paceman Kanishka Alvitigala and seamer Dhammika Prasad have been added to Sri Lanka's beleaguered squad ahead of the second test against South Africa starting on Dec. 26.

Alvitigala, 25, and Prasad, 28, who has played in eight tests will provide a boost to a Sri Lanka team who were thrashed by an innings and 81 runs in the first test in Centurion.

"Dhammika Prasad and Kanishka Alvitigala will be available for selection for the second test in Durban on December 26 and for the final test at Cape Town scheduled for January 3," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement on Tuesday.

It was initially understood that Nuwan Kulasekara would join up with the squad in South Africa but his inclusion was not approved by Sri Lanka's sports ministry.

"The selectors felt that Kulasekara was coming off an injury and it would have been premature to rush him back into the team," Sri Lanka team manager Anura Tennekoon told Reuters.

Sri Lanka have been hit by injuries to their seam attack with Kulasekara, Prasad, Shaminda Eranga and Suranga Lakmal all injured before the tour while Nuwan Pradeep picked up a hamstring injury during a warm-up match.

