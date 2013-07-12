Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has been banned for two one-day internationals for maintaining a slow over rate during the one-wicket defeat by India at the Tri-Nation series final in Trinidad on Thursday.

Sri Lanka's players were fined 40 percent of their match fees after the team were ruled to be three overs short of their target at the end of the match in Port of Spain, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Friday.

Mathews pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction.

He will miss the first two of the five one-dayers against South Africa in Colombo on July 20 and 23. (Writing by Clare Fallon; editing by Tony Jimenez)