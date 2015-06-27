Grounds workers cover the pitch as rain delays play on the third day of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Dark clouds gather overhead during the third day of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad hits a four during the third day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates Dinesh Chandimal (C), Dimuth Karunaratne (2nd L), Kaushal Silva (L) and Dushmantha Chameera after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad (not pictured) during the third day of their second test cricket match in Colombo June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Pakistan's Azhar Ali runs between wickets after playing a shot during the third day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad (R) and Azhar Ali run between wickets on the third day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Ahmed Shehzad struck his third test fifty and shared a fluent 120-run second-wicket stand with Azhar Ali to steer Pakistan to 129 for one, still 48 runs behind Sri Lanka, at tea on day three of the second test at P Sara Oval on Saturday.

Shehzad, who was hit on the helmet by a Dushmantha Chameera bouncer before reaching his half-century, was unbeaten on 69 at with Ali (47 not out) proving a perfect foil.

Earlier, Pakistan had claimed the last Sri Lankan wicket in the morning session to bowl out the hosts for 315 with leg-spinner Yasir Shah (6-96) dismissing Chameera some 15 minutes after a rain-delayed start.

Younus Khan held a good running catch to send back Chameera as Sri Lanka, pressing for a series-levelling victory, took a 177-run first innings lead.

Shot out for 138 in their first innings, Pakistan did not make a great start in their second either as a leaden-footed Mohammad Hafeez (eight) poked at an Angelo Mathews delivery to be caught by Kumar Sangakkara in the slips.

Shehzad and Ali proved there were no demons in the pitch and they frequently used their feet to negate the threat posed by Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Rangana Herath.

Shehzad overcame the blow on his helmet to bring up his fifty in the 35th over and Pakistan reached the 100-mark in the same over.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)