Dec 13 Kumar Sangakkara completed his 20th one-day international century to lead Sri Lanka to a healthy 292-7 in their sixth match against England in Pallekele on Saturday.

The evergreen Sangakkara blazed 112 off as many balls, highlighted by 12 boundaries and two sixes, and the 37-year-old put on 153 with Tillakaratne Dilshan for the second wicket.

Dilshan made a patient 68 before Dinesh Chandimal pushed the total towards 300 with a brisk 35 in the final overs.

Chris Woakes, Steven Finn and Chris Jordan captured two wickets each for England, who need to win the game to keep alive the seven-match series. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)