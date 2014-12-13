Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Dec 13 Kumar Sangakkara completed his 20th one-day international century to lead Sri Lanka to a healthy 292-7 in their sixth match against England in Pallekele on Saturday.
The evergreen Sangakkara blazed 112 off as many balls, highlighted by 12 boundaries and two sixes, and the 37-year-old put on 153 with Tillakaratne Dilshan for the second wicket.
Dilshan made a patient 68 before Dinesh Chandimal pushed the total towards 300 with a brisk 35 in the final overs.
Chris Woakes, Steven Finn and Chris Jordan captured two wickets each for England, who need to win the game to keep alive the seven-match series. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.