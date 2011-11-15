COLOMBO Nov 15 The interim committee running Sri Lankan cricket was dissolved by Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage on Tuesday with elections likely next month.

The minister's spokesman Harsha Abeykoon said Udaya Seneviratne would oversee the day to day running of Sri Lanka Cricket, which has been administered by interim committees for the past seven years.

"The Minister will call for nominations within the next three weeks and then decide on a date for the election," added Abeykoon. The probable date is Dec. 15.

The present interim committee was appointed on July 1 after a financial crisis arising from Sri Lanka Cricket funding the building of three stadiums to host 2011 World Cup matches. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)