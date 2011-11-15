COLOMBO Nov 15 The interim committee
running Sri Lankan cricket was dissolved by Sports Minister
Mahindananda Aluthgamage on Tuesday with elections likely next
month.
The minister's spokesman Harsha Abeykoon said Udaya
Seneviratne would oversee the day to day running of Sri Lanka
Cricket, which has been administered by interim committees for
the past seven years.
"The Minister will call for nominations within the next
three weeks and then decide on a date for the election," added
Abeykoon. The probable date is Dec. 15.
The present interim committee was appointed on July 1 after
a financial crisis arising from Sri Lanka Cricket funding the
building of three stadiums to host 2011 World Cup matches.
