* De Lange takes seven wickets on S.Africa debut
* Sri Lanka paceman Welegedara in career-best haul
(Updates at close)
By Ken Borland
DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 27 Sri Lanka,
looking to square the three-match series 1-1, were in complete
command after 14 wickets tumbled on the second day of the second
test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Tuesday.
The home team, replying to Sri Lanka's 338, were skittled
for 168 in 54.4 overs before the visitors reached seven for one
at the close of play.
Captain Tillakaratne Dilshan was the one Sri Lankan wicket
to fall in the second innings, caught in the slips off paceman
Dale Steyn for four before the umpires called an early halt to
play due to bad light.
Earlier, fast bowler Marchant de Lange grabbed seven for 81
on his debut for the home side.
The 21-year-old's figures are the best by a South African
against this opposition - surpassing Shaun Pollock's six for 30
in Cape Town in 2000-01.
Sri Lanka were grateful to the 35-year-old Thilan
Samaraweera who scored 102 to steer his team to their highest
total in South Africa, beating the previous best of 323 at
Centurion in 2002-03.
His 13th test century was only the second ton by a Sri
Lankan in this country, after Hashan Tillekeratne's 104 not out
in that same Centurion test.
South Africa were then blown away by Chanaka Welegedara, who
claimed career-best figures of five for 52, and spinner Rangana
Herath (4-49).
The hosts, who have lost the last three tests at Kingsmead,
collapsed dramatically after tea as they lost their last seven
wickets for 65 runs.
AB de Villiers (25) steered Welegedara straight to second
slip just after the restart and top-scorer Hashim Amla (54)
edged a flat-footed prod off the same bowler to wicketkeeper
Dinesh Chandimal.
Ashwell Prince was then caught for 11 trying to
reverse-sweep Herath who also removed Mark Boucher for three and
Morne Morkel for a duck as South Africa crashed to 119 for
eight.
The home team only avoided the follow-on thanks to battling
knocks from the tailenders.
Imran Tahir was stumped for 11 off Herath before last man De
Lange was caught behind for nine off Welegedara.
Steyn decided attack was the best form of defence and he
struck two fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 29.