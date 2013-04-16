COLOMBO, April 16 Jayantha Dharmadasa and Nishantha Ranatunga won uncontested elections for the posts of Sri Lanka Cricket president and secretary on Tuesday in the national governing body's first secret ballot.

The election, which lasted eight hours, was held under tight security with several policemen patrolling in the vicinity of the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall.

The majority of office-bearers elected for the main posts last year retained their posts with the exception of Asanga Seneviratne who lost his seat as vice-president to Mohan de Silva. (Editing by John Mehaffey)