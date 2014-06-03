June 3 Sri Lanka won the final one-day international in Birmingham by six wickets on Tuesday, a game that will be remembered for the controversial run-out of England's Jos Buttler, to triumph 3-2 in the five-match series.

England's wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed at the non-striker's end by Sachithra Senanayake who took the bails off when Buttler strayed out of his crease as the off-spinner was about to deliver the ball.

Led by Alastair Cook (56) and Ian Bell (37), the home team were bowled out for 219 after electing to bat first.

Sri Lanka began their reply in explosive fashion with Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kusul Perera bludgeoning 49 runs from the first six overs.

England took three quick wickets to reduce the visitors to 62 for three before Mahela Jayawardene (53) and Lahiru Thirimanne (60 not out) shared a stand of 98 for the fourth wicket to set up the victory charge. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)