COLOMBO Feb 18 A Sri Lankan bank has
agreed to release 600 million Sri Lanka rupees ($5.07 million)
to the country's cash-strapped cricket board to pay its
salary-starved players, according to the sports ministry.
Sri Lanka's top cricketers have been owed match payments
dating back to the end of last year's World Cup, with its
cricket board unable to pay them since racking up some 3.7
billion Sri Lanka rupees of debt to finance the building of
three cricket stadiums for the global tournament.
The state-owned Bank of Ceylon had agreed to release the
funds after meetings with Sri Lanka's sports minister
Mahindananda Aluthgamage, the ministry said in a statement.
The minister had ordered Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to pay the
pending salaries up to the month of February by the end of the
month, and added that March payments would be made on time.
"Minister Aluthgamage also in writing, had instructed the
officials of SLC not to overlook contract payments in the future
and Sri Lanka Cricket should take the full responsibility to
ensure that the player payments are made on time in the future,"
the statement said.
Sri Lanka's players were previously promised by the sports
minister that their outstanding payments would be fully paid by
January.
Sri Lanka's one-day team are currently playing a triangular
series in Australia with India. They thrashed Australia by eight
wickets in Sydney on Friday to record their first win in the
tournament after two losses and a tie.
The players had not seen the ministry's statement, but had
been assured of prompt payment, a team official told Reuters.
"The players are satisfied with the assurance that they are
going to be paid," he said.
Since making it to the final of the World Cup, Sri Lanka
have not won a test or one-day series at home or abroad, while
their cricket board has been warned by the International Cricket
Council to rid itself of government interference or risk
sanctions.
($1 = 118.2500 Sri Lanka rupees)