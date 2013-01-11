MELBOURNE Jan 11 Phil Hughes powered Australia to a 107-run win over Sri Lanka in the first of five one-day internationals on Friday, becoming the first Australian to score a century on his limited-overs debut.

Hughes hit 112 and stand-in captain George Bailey struck 89 before David Hussey smashed 60 not out off 34 balls to turn a good total into a commanding 305-5 on a flat MCG wicket.

Dinesh Chandimal kept Sri Lanka in contention with a belligerent 73 but four wickets from Clint McKay and some stellar fielding, including three run-outs, restricted the tourists to 198 in reply.

Australia, who won the three-test series 3-0, now take the edge ahead of Sunday's second match in Adelaide.

