Jan 23 Phil Hughes returned to form with a second century of the series to lead Australia to 247 for five in the fifth and final one-day international against Sri Lanka in Hobart on Wednesday.

Australia's recent batting woes looked set to continue at Bellerive Oval when they crawled to 62-2 from 20 overs, but Hughes overcame a slow start to rediscover the fluency he showed earlier in the series with 138 not out from 154 balls.

The number three's contribution was crucial with David Hussey's 34 the next highest score in an otherwise disapponting innings for the hosts.

Sri Lanka's decision to chase down a target rather than set one should be tested by an Australia side needing victory to level the series at 2-2. (Writing by Stuart Condie; Editing by John O'Brien)