HOBART Jan 23 Phil Hughes returned to form with a century before Xavier Doherty and Moises Henriques took three wickets each to lead Australia to a series-levelling 32-run win over Sri Lanka in the final one-day cricket international on Wednesday.

Hughes struck 138 not out at Bellerive Oval but Sri Lanka were on course to overhaul Australia's 247-5 until Doherty exploited spin-friendly conditions to dismiss three of the tourists' top four batsmen.

Pressure from Doherty reduced Sri Lanka from 50-0 at the 10-over mark to 85-4 from 25 and the tourists never fully recovered, stumbling to 215 all out and a 2-2 draw in the five-match series.

