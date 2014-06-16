June 16 England set Sri Lanka a victory target of 390 runs in 90 overs after declaring their second innings closed before the start of play on the fifth morning of the opening test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Monday.

The hosts reached 267 for eight wickets at stumps on Sunday on the back of a maiden test century to number three Gary Ballance, having slumped to 121-6 shortly after tea when Shaminda Eranga and Rangana Herath ripped through the top order.

Ballance, playing his second test, was unbeaten on 104, having reached three figures in the final over of the day, while Liam Plunkett was at the other end on two.

England face Sri Lanka in the second and final test of the series at Headingley, starting on June 20, before hosting India in a five-match series. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)