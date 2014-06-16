LONDON, June 16 Sri Lanka survived the early loss of opener Dimuth Karunaratne to make steady progress towards their unlikely victory target of 390 in the opening test against England on Monday, reaching 99 for one wicket at lunch on the final day.

The hosts declared their second innings closed at 267-8 before the start of play, Gary Ballance having brought up his maiden test century in his second match in the last over on Sunday.

The Zimbabwe-born left-hander shared a crucial 78-run seventh wicket stand with Chris Jordan after England had been reduced to 121-6 by Shaminda Eranga and Rangana Herath shortly after tea, and then accelerated towards his ton late in the day alongside Stuart Broad.

Ballance was the fourth player in the test to reach three figures on a flat pitch at the home of cricket, following fellow Yorkshire batsman Joe Root who made 200 in England's first innings of 575-9 declared

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (147) and captain Angelo Mathews (102) also reached the milestone as the tourists were dismissed for 453 in reply.

Alastair Cook gave his bowlers 90 overs to try and propel their side to victory, a feat that would take something remarkable given the placid nature of the surface which is offering little assistance for either England's four-strong seam attack and the part-time off-spin of Moeen Ali.

The visitors lost Karunaratne for 16 after another breezy but ultimately short-lived innings after he failed to deal with Broad, edging into his body before Sam Robson claimed a sharp chance at short leg.

However, Kaushal Silva (44), on the receiving end of some well directed bouncers from Liam Plunkett, and Sangakarra (34) successfully made it through to lunch as they seek what would be their highest winning chase outside Sri Lanka since reaching 220-8 against Pakistan in 2000.

The second and final test starts at Headingley on Friday. (Editing by John O'Brien)