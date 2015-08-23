Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
Aug 23 Wriddhiman Saha and Murali Vijay have been ruled out of the remainder on India's tour of Sri Lanka after suffering injuries in the second test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday.
Saha has suffered a strain in his right hamstring while Vijay has sustained a minor recurrence of a hamstring injury.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicketkeeper Naman Ojha and Karun Nair as their replacements to join the team," the BCCI said in a statement.
Despite the pair being injured, India are in a strong position to claim a series-levelling victory in the second test ahead of the third game which begins also in Colombo on Friday. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.