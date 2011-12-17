CENTURION, South Africa Dec 17 South Africa were all out for 411 in their first innings, a lead of 231 runs, 18 minutes into the third day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

South Africa 411 (G.Smith 61, AB de Villiers 99, M.Boucher 65; T.Perera 3-114, C.Welegedara 3-96) v Sri Lanka 180 (D.Steyn 4-18, V.Philander 5-53).

