Arsenal beat City to reach FA Cup final with Chelsea
LONDON Arsenal will play London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27 after beating Manchester City 2-1 following extra time in the semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.
Pakistan were all out for 383 in their first innings, a lead of 179 runs, on the third day of the first test against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 204 (Angelo Mathews 91; Junaid Khan 5-58, Bilawal Bhatti 3-65) v Pakistan 383 all out (Younus Khan 136, Misbah-ul-Haq 135; Shamina Eranga 3-80, Rangana Herath 3-93)
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Younis Khan became the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 test runs on Sunday, reaching the milestone against West Indies in the opening match of his farewell international series.