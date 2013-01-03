Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
SYDNEY Jan 3 Sri Lanka were dismissed for 294 in their first innings just before the close of play on the first day of the third test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 294 all out (Lahiru Thirimanne 91, M. Jayawardene 72; J. Bird 4-41, M. Starc 3-71) v Australia (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.