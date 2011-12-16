CENTURION, South Africa, Dec 16 South Africa were 168 for four, trailing by 12 runs, at lunch on the second day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Friday. South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. Scores: Sri Lanka 180 (D. Steyn 4-18, V. Philander 5-53) v South Africa 168 for four (G. Smith 61) - - - - (Compiled by Ken Borland; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories