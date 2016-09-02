Nadal through to last-16 in Rome after Almagro injury
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.
Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the remainder of the one-day series against Australia due to a calf muscle injury, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Friday.
Mathews limped off during his knock in the fourth one-day international as Australia secured a six-wicket win in Dambulla on Wednesday, giving the visitors an unassailable 3-1 lead heading into the final game in Kandy on Sunday.
The 29-year-old will also miss the two Twenty20 matches against the Australians.
"Angelo's MRI and clinical symptoms are both consistent with a medial calf muscle injury. He is not expected to be available for the remainder of the Australian series," SLC said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
ROME American former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden was taken to hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a car while training on his bicycle along Italy's Adriatic coast, the World Superbike series said.