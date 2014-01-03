Nadal joins Murray in Barcelona semi-finals
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.
Sri Lanka were 285 for four wickets in their second innings, a lead of 106 runs, at lunch on the fourth day of the first test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 204 (Angelo Mathews 91; Junaid Khan 5-58, Bilawal Bhatti 3-65) & 285-4 (Kaushal Silva 81, Dinesh Chandimal 67 not out, Angelo Mathews 56 not out, Kumar Sangakkara 55) v Pakistan 383 (Younus Khan 136, Misbah-ul-Haq 135; Shaminda Eranga 3-80, Rangana Herath 3-93)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.