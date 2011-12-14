B y Ken Borland
CENTURION, South Africa Dec 14 South Africa are
looking to rediscover their ruthless streak in the home test
series against Sri Lanka, captain Graeme Smith said on
Wednesday.
Although South Africa have stayed in the top three of the
world test rankings for the last few years, they have not won a
home series since beating Bangladesh in 2008, drawing with
England, India and Australia.
"I hope we get a lot of confidence out of the way we play.
We've played some really good cricket at home, but we just
haven't been able to land that killer blow. We've dominated, but
we haven't done enough to get over the line," Smith told a news
conference before the first test starting on Thursday.
"I'm hoping we can string three good sessions together
instead of just two out of three ... that's probably why we
haven't been able to beat the good teams. Hopefully, we can
string a whole day together against Sri Lanka."
Sri Lanka arrived in Centurion to a pitch with a lush
covering of grass, conditions exactly the opposite to what they
are used to at home.
"The pitch looks pretty green. I think the groundsman's
having a bit of a panic, he'll be wanting heaters and I reckon
there'll be a tent up over the pitch this afternoon," Smith
said.
"He only started preparing the pitch on Monday and he
desperately needs some sunshine. I'm sure he hoped for more
sunshine than he got."
Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan said his side were
going to have to perform on whatever surface they were given.
"The pitch looks good for fast bowlers, all fast bowlers
will enjoy it," he said. "We have no control over the
groundsman, we just have to play on that wicket. It's definitely
the greenest pitch I've seen in South Africa, even more than in
2002-03."
Sri Lanka's pace bowling reserves were decimated before the
tour by injuries to Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Shaminda
Eranga and Suranga Lakmal. The tourists are also still waiting
for a replacement for Nuwan Pradeep who strained his hamstring
in a warm-up game last weekend.
Sri Lanka have taken encouragement from their performance in
that match, against a SA Invitation XI in Benoni. The visitors
dismissed the home side for 357 and made 207 for three in reply
in a rain-shortened game.
"Our last test against Pakistan went very well, we came back
strongly after losing the previous game. And the bowling unit
did a great job on a really flat pitch and the top-order batsmen
got runs in the warm-up," Dilshan said.
Sri Lanka are hoping for a change of luck South Africa,
where they have lost six and drawn one of their seven tests.
The Centurion test is the first Sri Lanka have played in
South Africa since 2002-03. The second match of the series is in
Durban and the third in Cape Town.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)