DURBAN, South Africa Dec 29 Sri Lanka beat
South Africa by 208 runs on the fourth day of the second test at
Kingsmead on Thursday.
Sri Lanka 338 (Thilan Samaraweera 102, Dinesh Chandimal 58;
Marchant de Lange 7-81) and 279 (Kumar Sangakkara 108, Dinesh
Chandimal 54; Dale Steyn 5-73) v South Africa 168 (Hashim Amla
54; Chanaka Welegedara 5-52, Rangana Herath 4-49) and 241
(Hashim Amla 51, AB de Villiers 69; Rangana Herath 5-79).
