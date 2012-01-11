PAARL, South Africa, Jan 11 South Africa beat
Sri Lanka by 258 runs in the first one-day international at
Boland Park on Wednesday.
Scores:
South Africa 301-8 off 50 overs (Hashim Amla 112, J. Kallis
72, AB de Villiers 52; L. Malinga 5-53) v Sri Lanka 43 off 20.1
overs (M. Morkel 4-10)
(Compiled by Ken Borland in Johannesburg; Editing by Tom
Pilcher. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for cricket stories