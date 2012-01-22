JOHANNESBURG, Jan 22 Sri Lanka beat South Africa by two wickets with one ball remaining in the fifth and final one-day international at the Wanderers on Sunday. Scores South Africa 312 for four off 50 overs (Graeme Smith 125, AB de Villiers 125 not out) v Sri Lanka 314 for eight off 49.5 overs (Kumar Sangakkara 102, Lahiru Thirimanne 69) (Compiled by Jason Humphries; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories