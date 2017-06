South Africa's Faff du Plessis (C) celebrates with teammates after running out Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara during their third one-day international cricket match in Bloemfontein January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method in the third one-day international in Bloemfontein on Tuesday to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Scores: Sri Lanka 266 for nine off 50 overs; South Africa 179 for five off 34 overs.

