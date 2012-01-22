Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG Sri Lanka beat South Africa by two wickets with one ball remaining in the fifth and final one-day international at the Wanderers on Sunday.
Scores
South Africa 312 for four off 50 overs (Graeme Smith 125, AB de Villiers 125 not out) v Sri Lanka 314 for eight off 49.5 overs (Kumar Sangakkara 102, Lahiru Thirimanne 69)
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.