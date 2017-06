Nov 18 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 21 runs in the third one-day international at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-1.

Scores: Pakistan 257-8 (Mohammad Hafeez 83, Imran Farhat 70) v Sri Lanka 236 all out (T. Dilshan 64; Saeed Ajmal 3-42, Umar Gul 3-48).

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Davis; To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

