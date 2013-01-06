Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
SYDNEY Jan 6 Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets on the fourth day of the third test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday to sweep the series 3-0.
Scores: Australia 141-5 (R. Herath 3-47) & 432-9 dec (M. Wade 102 not out, P. Hughes 87, D. Warner 85, M. Clarke 50; R. Herath 4-95) v Sri Lanka 278 (Dimuth Karunaratne 85, D. Chandimal 62 not out, M. Jayawardene 60; M. Johnson 3-34, J. Bird 3-76) & 294 (Lahiru Thirimanne 91, M. Jayawardene 72; J. Bird 4-41, M. Starc 3-71) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.