Jan 28 Sri Lanka beat Australia by three runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method in the second and final Twenty20 cricket international in Melbourne on Monday.

Sri Lanka clinched the two-match series 2-0.

Score: Sri Lanka 161-4 (M Jayawardene 61 not out, T Perera 35 not out) v Australia 119-3 (G Bailey 45, S Marsh 47 not out). (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Clare Fallon)