COLOMBO, Sept 1 India beat Sri Lanka by 117 runs in the final test to win the three-match series 2-1 at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Tuesday.

Set a 386-run victory target, Sri Lanka resumed on 67-3 on the final day and were bowled out for 268 after tea with skipper Angelo Mathews top scoring for them with a defiant 110.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 4-69, while paceman Ishant Sharma finished with 3-32. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by ...)