COLOMBO Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara will quit international cricket after the second test against India this year, the 37-year-old left-hander said on Saturday.

Sangakkara, who has scored more than 26,500 runs for his country, had already retired from one-day internationals and is currently playing his 132nd test against Pakistan in Colombo.

