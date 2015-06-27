Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
COLOMBO Factbox on Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who announced on Saturday that he will quit international cricket during the home test series against India in August.
* Born on Oct. 27, 1977, in Matale.
* Played 404 one-day internationals since his 2000 debut, scoring 14,234 runs with a highest score of 169. Only Sachin Tendulkar of India (18,426) has scored more runs in 50-over cricket.
* Currently playing his 132nd test, Sangakkara has amassed 12,305 runs at a 58-plus average, which makes him Sri Lanka's most prolific batsman and fifth on the list of highest scorers of all time in test cricket.
* Sangakkara has registered 38 test hundreds and is one short of Australian great Donald Bradman's record 12 double centuries.
* He won two 50-over World Cup runners-up medals, in 2007 and 2011.
* He was part of the 2014 Twenty20 World Cup-winning squad.
* Sangakkara made 1,382 runs from 56 Twenty20 Internationals at an average of 31.40.
* He was a member of the Sri Lanka touring team in Pakistan that was attacked by gunmen in 2009.
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ed Osmond)
Two Bangladesh club cricketers who deliberately conceded runs to protest against poor umpiring in the Dhaka Second Division Cricket League have been banned from cricket for 10 years, local media reported on Tuesday.