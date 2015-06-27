COLOMBO Factbox on Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who announced on Saturday that he will quit international cricket during the home test series against India in August.

* Born on Oct. 27, 1977, in Matale.

* Played 404 one-day internationals since his 2000 debut, scoring 14,234 runs with a highest score of 169. Only Sachin Tendulkar of India (18,426) has scored more runs in 50-over cricket.

* Currently playing his 132nd test, Sangakkara has amassed 12,305 runs at a 58-plus average, which makes him Sri Lanka's most prolific batsman and fifth on the list of highest scorers of all time in test cricket.

* Sangakkara has registered 38 test hundreds and is one short of Australian great Donald Bradman's record 12 double centuries.

* He won two 50-over World Cup runners-up medals, in 2007 and 2011.

* He was part of the 2014 Twenty20 World Cup-winning squad.

* Sangakkara made 1,382 runs from 56 Twenty20 Internationals at an average of 31.40.

* He was a member of the Sri Lanka touring team in Pakistan that was attacked by gunmen in 2009.

