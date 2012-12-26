Dec 26 Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara became the 11th cricketer to surpass 10,000 test runs during his innings of 58 on the opening day of the second test against Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday. Here is a rundown of the former Sri Lankan captain's test career: * Born: Oct. 27, 1977 at Matale, Sri Lanka * Test debut: July 20, 2000 against South Africa in Galle * Matches: 115 (captained Sri Lanka in 15 tests) * Total runs: 10,018 * Average: 55.65 * Highest score: 287 * Hundreds: 30 * Double hundreds: 8 * Catches: 169 (including 131 as wicketkeeper) * Stumpings: 20 ^ ^ Stats include ongoing Melbourne test against Australia (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)