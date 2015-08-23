Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
Aug 23 Following is reaction to Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara after he scored 18 his last test innings against India on Sunday.
Kumar Sangakkara
@KumarSanga2: Thank you for all the love. Been my privilege to play for my country and in front of all the fans.
Former India great Sachin Tendulkar
@sachin_rt: Well played @KumarSanga2. You have been a terrific ambassador for the game & a thorough gentleman. Warm welcome to the club of the Retired!
India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh
@harbhajan_singh: Well done @KumarSanga2 for fantastic 17 years of international cricket!!All the best for your 2nd inn with ur family,friends,loved ones
Former Australia batsman Damien Martyn
@damienmartyn: Well done on an amazing career @KumarSanga2 you should be very proud of all you have achieved. Enjoy the rest.
India batsman Suresh Raina
@ImRaina: A gentleman beyond the game well played @KumarSanga2 you are legend thank u for memories
Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene
@MahelaJay: It wasn't to be in this match but what he was for SL cricket is some thing that you can't take away. Very proud of you mate. @KumarSanga2 (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.