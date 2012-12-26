MELBOURNE Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara became the 11th cricketer to surpass 10,000 test runs during his innings of 58 on the opening day of the second test against Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday.
Here is a list of the leading test run-scorers. (* denotes active players)
Career Runs
Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1989-2012* 15,645
Ricky Ponting (Australia) 1995-2012 13,378
Rahul Dravid (India) 1996-2012 13,288
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 1995-2012* 12,980
Brian Lara (West Indies) 1990-2006 11,953
Allan Border (Australia) 1978-1994 11,174
Steve Waugh (Australia) 1985-2004 10,927
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) 1994-2012* 10,696
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 1997-2012* 10,674
Sunil Gavaskar (India) 1971-1987 10,122
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 2000-2012* 10,018
